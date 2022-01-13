NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.9% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $279.59. The company had a trading volume of 52,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $232.55 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

