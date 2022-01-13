NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 8,126 Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $596,000.

NYSEARCA SBIO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.10. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04.

