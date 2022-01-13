Nuformix plc (LON:NFX) Insider Acquires £4,000 in Stock

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX) insider Alastair James Riddell bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,429.62).

Shares of LON:NFX opened at GBX 1.18 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nuformix plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.63 ($0.05). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.37. The company has a market cap of £7.23 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75.

Nuformix Company Profile

Nuformix plc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops drugs using cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP004, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multiple forms of fibrosis in various human tissues.

