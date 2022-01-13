NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

NUVA opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

