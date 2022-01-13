Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 185,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $1,422,849.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.