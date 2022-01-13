O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 25.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 97,978 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $26,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 31,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 913,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,685,000 after purchasing an additional 472,381 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 153,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.70. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

