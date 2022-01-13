O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $29.63 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,767 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Omnicom Group worth $29,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 75,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

NYSE OMC opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.10.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

