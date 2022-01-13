O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 472,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,742 shares during the period. Allstate comprises approximately 1.2% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $60,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.14.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.80.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

