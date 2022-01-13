O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises about 0.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $44,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Charter Communications by 74.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $613.98 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $655.12 and a 200-day moving average of $714.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CHTR shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

