O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 351,970 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,970 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $36,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

