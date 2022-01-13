O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 275,683 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,862,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275,683 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial accounts for approximately 1.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Synchrony Financial worth $91,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

