Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 10,210 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.71. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Apple from $132.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.