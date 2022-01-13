Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading 9.3% Higher

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s stock price traded up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.00. 64,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,800,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $472,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $4,556,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,246,169 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

