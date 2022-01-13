Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 7%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 7.76 and last traded at 7.76. 112,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,800,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTLY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 19.43.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Oatly Group by 934.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 198,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 179,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,650,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,823 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter worth about $2,936,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 168.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 319,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 200,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,424,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 400,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.