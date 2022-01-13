Ocado Group’s (OCDO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($24.43) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OCDO. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ocado Group to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,065 ($28.03) to GBX 1,990 ($27.01) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.51) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,496.15 ($33.88).

OCDO opened at GBX 1,541 ($20.92) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,698.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,796.92. The company has a market capitalization of £11.58 billion and a PE ratio of -76.73. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,512 ($20.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,888 ($39.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

