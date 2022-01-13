Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OCUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.