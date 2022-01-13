ODUWA (OWC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16,867.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $16,867.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,785.96 or 1.00198105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00090958 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00032625 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00033235 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.03 or 0.00812688 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

