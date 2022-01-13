OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

OFS stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 117.38% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 301.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth about $232,000. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFS Capital (OFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.