Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $324.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.89 and its 200 day moving average is $308.23. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.76 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

