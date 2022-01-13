Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 10,683 shares.The stock last traded at $136.50 and had previously closed at $135.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 50.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, President Mark F. Albino sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $678,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $1,027,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,417 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,915,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 177,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 77,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

