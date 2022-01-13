Omni (OMNI) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00007260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.75 million and $712.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omni has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00316879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000867 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,308 coins and its circulating supply is 562,992 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.