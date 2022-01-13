ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Position Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,792,000 after buying an additional 313,279 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after buying an additional 1,276,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.74.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

