On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 428.33 ($5.81).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered On the Beach Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.43) to GBX 320 ($4.34) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.16) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of OTB stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 295.50 ($4.01). The company had a trading volume of 226,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,757. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 254.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 312.37. On the Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 198.40 ($2.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 517 ($7.02). The stock has a market cap of £489.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

