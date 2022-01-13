ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 117,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,311. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

