Onooks (OOKS) Trading Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. Onooks has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and $186,019.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00061201 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00075457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.19 or 0.07620781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,215.13 or 1.00034645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.