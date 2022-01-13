Opacity (OPCT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.04 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 24.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000697 BTC on major exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00058965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

