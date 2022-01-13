Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 523,979 shares.The stock last traded at $46.47 and had previously closed at $46.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 4.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 5.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

