OpenOcean Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $36.77 million and $3.33 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00060688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00074127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.75 or 0.07580564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,417.38 or 0.99342725 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00067199 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.