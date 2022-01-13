OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSUR. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

