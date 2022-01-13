Orbimed Advisors Llc Acquires 8,200 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Passage Bio alerts:

On Thursday, January 13th, Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 41,800 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $230,736.00.

Passage Bio stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 234,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,300. The stock has a market cap of $295.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $30.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 37.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 505,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 540,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 129.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 435,235 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PASG shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.61.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.