Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Financial Contrast

Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84%

Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Orbsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Telecommunications $11.35 billion 2.64 $405.70 million N/A N/A Orbsat $5.69 million 4.51 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Singapore Telecommunications and Orbsat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Singapore Telecommunications beats Orbsat on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments. The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

