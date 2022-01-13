O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $22,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $681.35.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $683.60 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $666.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

