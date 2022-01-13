OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OGI. CIBC dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

OGI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,460. The stock has a market cap of $506.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.16. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.13 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. Research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

