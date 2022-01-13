OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) PT Raised to C$3.00

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$2.65 to C$3.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Monday. Finally, decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.43.

OrganiGram stock opened at C$2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 7.79. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The company has a market cap of C$664.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.92.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$24.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

