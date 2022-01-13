Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $43,000.

VCSH stock opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average is $82.11. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.70 and a one year high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

