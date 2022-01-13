Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 620.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,842 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $51.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.