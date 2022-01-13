Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 126.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,550,000 after purchasing an additional 758,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $114.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.07. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

