Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after acquiring an additional 873,205 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,554,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,037,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,151,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

