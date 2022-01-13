Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 204,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $306.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.92. The stock has a market cap of $218.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.