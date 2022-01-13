Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 309.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,511 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60.

