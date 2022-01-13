Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a 1,015.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $867.50.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of DNNGY opened at $38.03 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.