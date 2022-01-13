Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Raymond James

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $118.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.18 and a 200 day moving average of $112.80. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

