Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,610 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at $125,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,211.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 1,701.70%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.