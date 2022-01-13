Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

OMI stock opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 91.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 10.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $108,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

