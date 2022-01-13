Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.12

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.20. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 64,001 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 72.39% and a net margin of 83.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXBR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

