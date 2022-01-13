Pacific Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:PNM) Insider Buys A$30,000.00 in Stock

Pacific Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:PNM) insider Terry Cuthbertson bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,582.73).

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Pacific Nickel Mines Company Profile

Pacific Nickel Mines Limited engages in the exploration and development of nickel deposits. It holds 80% interest in the Jejevo and Kolosori Nickel Projects located on Isabel Island in the Solomon Islands. The company was formerly known as Malachite Resources Limited and changed its name to Pacific Nickel Mines Limited in November 2020.

