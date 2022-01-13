PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sells 68,182 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $2,192,733.12.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34.

PagerDuty stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,775 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,555,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,393,000 after purchasing an additional 339,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 74.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,846,000 after purchasing an additional 669,487 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 39.5% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,456,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,029,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PD shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

