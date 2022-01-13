PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $39,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

