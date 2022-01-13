Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 219.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,976 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352,359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 77.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557,634 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 132,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $3,446,218.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $16,285,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock worth $95,864,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.