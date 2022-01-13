Pancake Bunny Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $476,385.91 and approximately $332,942.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00059137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

BUNNY is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

